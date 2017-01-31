Welcome to the Lotus Broadcasting Vegas 2017 Brackets! Please follow the steps below to begin creating and editing your bracket.

Create an Account – To participate in our brackets promotion, you will need to create an account with the rest of your friends here are at Vegas.LotusBasketballBracket.com. Once you create an account, you will be automatically logged in. Already have an account? Log in here!

Sign UpLogin Go to your Brackets – Once you’re logged in you will be sent to your bracket. From there, You will be able to reach your bracket at anytime by clicking on the “My Bracket” link on the homepage.

Yup, that’s all there is to it, now go ahead and get started.

If you have any trouble email us here and we will get right back to you!